Qabailistan Movement slams govt policies

LANDIKOTAL: Qabailistan Tahaffuz Movement president Sardar Asghar said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was more interested in establishing jails and lockups for women than educational and technical institutions in the erstwhile Fata. Speaking to a news conference at Landikotal Press Club, he said the procedure of merger was totally unconstitutional. Sardar Asghar said tribal people were not ready for merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the bureaucracy played a game to deceive them through hollow slogans.