close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Qabailistan Movement slams govt policies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: Qabailistan Tahaffuz Movement president Sardar Asghar said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was more interested in establishing jails and lockups for women than educational and technical institutions in the erstwhile Fata. Speaking to a news conference at Landikotal Press Club, he said the procedure of merger was totally unconstitutional. Sardar Asghar said tribal people were not ready for merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the bureaucracy played a game to deceive them through hollow slogans.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan