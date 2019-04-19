close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

NA body concerned over recent incidents of HR violations

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Human Rights showed special concern over the recent episodes of human rights violation including incidents of police brutality that had taken place in Karachi, terrorist attacks on Hazara Community in Quetta and on the paramilitary personnel on Makran Coastal Highway. The first meeting of the committee on Human Rights was held with its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday.

