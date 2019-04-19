NA body concerned over recent incidents of HR violations

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Human Rights showed special concern over the recent episodes of human rights violation including incidents of police brutality that had taken place in Karachi, terrorist attacks on Hazara Community in Quetta and on the paramilitary personnel on Makran Coastal Highway. The first meeting of the committee on Human Rights was held with its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday.