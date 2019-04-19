10 killed in Idlib

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Regime shelling killed 10 civilians in Syria’s jihadist-controlled Idlib region on Thursday, in the latest violence to threaten a seven-month-old truce, a war monitor said.
Rocket fire targeted a village and an adjacent camp for the internally displaced in Idlib’s southeastern countryside, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Four women and three children were among the 10 civilians killed, the monitor said. Regime ally Russia and rebel-backer Turkey in September inked a buffer zone deal to prevent a massive regime offensive on the Idlib region, near the Turkish border. But the region of some three million people has come under increasing bombardment since former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took full control of it in January.
