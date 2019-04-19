close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
AFP
April 19, 2019

10 killed in Idlib

World

AFP
April 19, 2019

BEIRUT: Regime shelling killed 10 civilians in Syria’s jihadist-controlled Idlib region on Thursday, in the latest violence to threaten a seven-month-old truce, a war monitor said.

Rocket fire targeted a village and an adjacent camp for the internally displaced in Idlib’s southeastern countryside, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Four women and three children were among the 10 civilians killed, the monitor said. Regime ally Russia and rebel-backer Turkey in September inked a buffer zone deal to prevent a massive regime offensive on the Idlib region, near the Turkish border. But the region of some three million people has come under increasing bombardment since former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took full control of it in January.

