close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

KCCI proposals win FBR attention

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) officials on Thursday held threadbare discussions on their budget 2019-20 proposals with chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and his team, a statement said.

A statement said the meeting reached consensus on various major issues and the FBR officials, while agreeing to most of KCCI’s budget proposals, assured the chamber’s office bearers of implementing the same in the upcoming budget.

The FBR Officials, while responding to KCCI’s proposal, also agreed to rationalise the tax structure for import of raw materials by commercial importers and manufacturers.

They also committed to review and curtail the discretionary powers vested to the officials of Inland Revenue which are a source of harassment and extortion of business and industrial community.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business