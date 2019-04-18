close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

Islamabad lawyers hold strike today against model courts

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: District Bar Association has announced to go on strike today (Thursday) against formation of model courts and threatened to cancel licences of those lawyers who appear in these courts.

District Bar Association’s General Secretary Raja Yasir Shakeel said that under the Notification of Pakistan Bar Council strike would be observed against establishment of model courts today (Thursday) and lawyers were directed not to appear in model courts.

It was stated in the notification that the licences would be cancelled of those lawyers who appeared in these courts during the strike.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan