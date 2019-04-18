Islamabad lawyers hold strike today against model courts

ISLAMABAD: District Bar Association has announced to go on strike today (Thursday) against formation of model courts and threatened to cancel licences of those lawyers who appear in these courts.

District Bar Association’s General Secretary Raja Yasir Shakeel said that under the Notification of Pakistan Bar Council strike would be observed against establishment of model courts today (Thursday) and lawyers were directed not to appear in model courts.

It was stated in the notification that the licences would be cancelled of those lawyers who appeared in these courts during the strike.