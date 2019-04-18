close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

NAB works independently: Chan

National

April 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is working independently on corruption cases.

In an interview to a private news channel, he said as far as the money laundering cases of Sharif family were concerned these were not filed in PTI’s government.

To a question he said all-out efforts are being made to remove all the fears regarding the FBR so that any person could approach it without any hesitation.

