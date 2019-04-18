close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

Factory workers call off strike

National

 
April 18, 2019

HARIPUR: The workers of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) in Hattar on Wednesday called off the hunger strike after the factory administration accepted their demands.

According to factory administration and workers, Manager Human Resource Management Nehmatullah Khan issued a circular with its copies to deputy commissioner, deputy director Labour Hazara Division and the protesting workers.

The circular said that the management had decided not to extend the contract of labour contractor Zeb Enterprises and efforts would be made to adopt the hiring policy that was in vogue currently in the government departments.

After the circular, the HEC workers, who were protesting against the labour contractor system in the factory, called off the strike. The factory administration, when contacted, confirmed that the protesting workers had ended their strike and resumed duties on Wednesday morning after the issuance of the circular.

