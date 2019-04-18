GOVERNING BOARD MEETING ADJOURNED: Trouble brewing in Pakistan Cricket Board

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented upheaval, five of the seven Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Board members turned against Chairman Ehsan Mani’s domestic cricket revamping plan and the recent appointment of Managing Director Waseem Khan, resulting in a premature conclusion of the 53rd meeting in Quetta on Wednesday.

Five BoG members tabled a resolution expressing their distrust on Mani’s domestic restructuring plan and at the same time showing no trust on the appointment of managing director, saying such an office has no constitutional cover.

The PCB chairman did not allow tabling the resolution, saying it was never a part of the agenda circulated earlier. “Waseem’s appointment was made following a long process that involved members of the Governing Board. It is a professional post adopted through professional procedure monitored by none other by BoG members,” Mani said.

He said that out of agenda point could be discussed in between the meeting. “These members should have made the resolution part of the agenda or at time when BoG meeting agenda was given final shape.”

Mani warned against efforts to blackmail PCB. “I don’t know whether such a move by BoG members was part of political agenda but one thing is clear that I would not be blackmailed through such moves. These elements are not serving cricket but their own interests.”

He was of the view that Waseem Khan had already attended three BoG meetings in the past. “His appointment has already got BoG backing.”

Five of the Governing Board members Kabir Ahmed Khan, Nauman Butt, Shah Dost, Muhammad Ayaz Butt and Shahrez Abdullah Khan earlier tried to table a resolution that was not accepted after which the meeting was adjourned. However, they are firm that since they are in majority the resolution is deemed accepted.

Following were the salient features of the resolution:

- Any move to abolish departments and regions in the restructuring of domestic cricket is hereby rejected and unacceptable.

- A Domestic Cricket Restructuring Committee (DCRC) comprising all four members of BoG representing four regions with a departmental representation be constituted to firm up proposals for domestic restructuring within next 10 days and present the same in the special BoG meeting to be held on April 30 in Lahore.

- The DCRC shall be headed by a regional president representing on the BoG as its chairman and shall empowered to invite and seek view of stakeholders as and when required/needed.

- The constitution of Pakistan Cricket Board shall be amended in the light of recommendation/proposal of the DCRC.

- The BoG shall defer all the agenda items as circulated for the 53th meeting of BoG till a special BoG meeting is held and the recommendation/proposal of the DCRC are approved and ratified:

a) Audited accounts for the financial year 2017-18.

b) Appointment of auditors for the financial year 2018-19.

c) Report of audit committee.

d) Report of the Task Force on the Review of PCB’s Constitution.

e) Update on PSL-4.

f) Ratification of circular resolutions including the circular dealing with delegation of authority and financial power and others with annexure.

g) Appointment of Managing Director (Wasim Khan) along with the creation of the unconstitutional post of MD PCB is hereby declared null and void.

BoG member from Sialkot Nauman Butt, who was attending his first meeting, while talking to ‘The News’ said it was constitutional right of the board to guide PCB. “According to the constitution, PCB chairman will have to act on the recommendations of the board. It is our right to take decision confronting the game of cricket.”

He said when Ehsan Mani made it clear Tuesday night at dinner that there was no need of departments and regions in the new system, we had no other option but to protect and safeguard constitutional rights.

“He was acting as dictator and we have no option but to protect our rights.”

Later, PCB in a handout said meeting was adjourned for a brief period pursuant to five members attempting to table a resolution, which was not part of the agenda. The PCB chairman had proposed any business other than the agenda could be considered under ‘any other items’ at the end of the meeting.

However, the Khan Research Laboratory (KRL) and the four regional representatives refused to return to complete the meeting.

Mani said: “I am hugely disappointed by today’s events as I was looking forward to an interactive, productive and constructive discussion, which was aimed at taking Pakistan cricket forward.

“Yesterday, we called on the honourable Chief Minister of Balochistan and engaged in fruitful and enlightening discussions to promote cricket in Balochistan. It is, therefore, particularly disappointing that the representative from Balochistan also refused to return for the BoG meeting.”

“We reaffirm our commitment to doing what is right for Pakistan cricket and once again becoming a strong force in the world game, and must not get derailed by personal agendas.”