Thu Apr 18, 2019
Agencies
April 18, 2019

Sarwan roped in as mentor for WI batsmen

Sports

Agencies
April 18, 2019

KINGSTON: Ramnaresh Sarwan, the former West Indies batsman, has accepted the invitation from the board to mentor the Caribbean side’s batsmen ahead of the tri-nation series in Ireland and the World Cup.

However, it isn’t yet clear as to whether he would travel with the West Indies side for the World Cup. The 38-year-old, who played 87 Tests, 18 T20Is and 181 ODIs in a career spanning 13 years, will look to help the batsmen improve their games for the rest of the week.

Incidentally, the former middle order batsman worked with both Darren Bravo and Shai Hope, the two mainstays of line-up, for long hours at the nets on the second day of the training camp at the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies. “I have come here to act as kind of a mentor to the players and try my best to assist them in any technical ways and with any shortcomings where I think they can improve, and to offer as much help to the head coach, Floyd Reifer, and his coaching staff,” Sarwan said.

