Fawad urges PPP, PML-N to think outside Zardari, Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to move forward from Sharifs and Zardari, and focus on new political narrative.

In a tweet, the minister said the leadership of both the political parties, perturbed over corruption cases, had ruined future of both the parties. He said PPP and PML-N leadership was indulged in futile discussion on 18th Amendment and presidential form of government in an effort to divert focus from their corruption cases, but they could not do so.

He added the leadership of both the parties was confused owing to the corruption cases against them and they had made the future of their parties bleak. “PPP and PML-N should think outside Zardari and Sharifs and focus on the new political narrative,” the information minister tweeted. “Confused leadership owing to the corruption cases against them has made the future of their parties bleak,” he added.

Chaudhry further said they sometimes bring up “changes in the 18th Amendment and sometimes presidential system” just to shift focus from the cases against them. However, the information minister continued that nothing will come from such arguments.The information minister’s tweet came a day after PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said they would oppose any move to nudge the country towards a presidential system.