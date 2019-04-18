close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
Man arrested for cyber-crime

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
April 18, 2019

PESHAWAR: The FIA arrested a man for sharing private pictures of a woman and her family on the social media and lodged a case. An official said that the FIA team arrested one Nisar Ali, a resident of Sufaid Dheri, in a raid for posting private pictures of a woman from Kohat. The accused was running fake accounts to circulate pictures of women to harm their reputation.

