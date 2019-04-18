Homage to Kalash culture

Islamabad: The Ambassador of Brazil, Claudio Lins hosted a dinner at his residence to pay homage to the historical Kalash culture, says a press release. The event was attended by the envoys of different countries and representatives of International Organizations and the Kalash valley.

Ambassador Lins; Sayeda Gul (Archaeologist); Mrs. Akiko Wada (Japanese converted to Kalash): Sibah Farooq (Lawyer) and Member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Wazir Zada were among the speakers on the occasion. They highlighted the uniqueness of the Kalash culture and emphasized on the need for protection of this ancient culture.

Kalash Valley is situated in Chitral District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The inhabitants of the valley are the Kalash people, who have a unique culture and language. The Valley is a source of attraction for Pakistani as well as international tourists.