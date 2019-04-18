Allottees get possession of houses in Kuri scheme

Islamabad: Minister for Housing and Works, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that Prime Minister's vision of five million houses across the country will be materialised in fair and transparent manner.

He was speaking at a ceremony held to hand over possession of houses to allottees of housing units in Kuri Housing Scheme for the Federal Government employees who now have retired. The scheme has been executed by the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA).

The minister regretted that the allottes are getting possession of only 580 houses after lapse of 10 years while facilities of gas, electricity and gas were yet to made available. “It is matter of grave concern that 580 houses have been completed in 10 years when we have launched schemes of five million houses," he said.

Cheema directed the chief engineer to complete provision of gas, electricity and other facilities in less than four instead of six months. Speaking on behalf of allottees, retired senior Joint Secretary Malik Amanat Rasool demanded provision of facilities like gas, electricity and link road by June 30. He also demanded representation for allottees in PHA Board meetings