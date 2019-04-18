Commissioner orders devising traffic plan

LAHORE: Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said provision of best public transport was the key to solve maximum issues of traffic management in the city.

He said installation of signals or making signal-free corridors in the city must be devised to ease the flow of traffic and pedestrians keeping in view the number and type of traffic. He also directed to identify all the black spots regarding traffic problems in city.

He said planning of drawing out storm water accumulated on the road to the nearest green areas, must be part of every road project in the city. He said that Lahore Administration was trying to devise better practicable traffic management in Lahore keeping in view present and future needs. He decided upon briefing that meeting would recommend the authorities to reconsider the Khayaban e Firdousi project. He appreciated the briefings presented by urban unit, Punjab Safe City and consultant named Professor Attique Ahmed from NCA.

The Commissioner said this while chairing a meeting in his committee room regarding traffic issues in Lahore and traffic management. Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, Additional Commissioner Mohammad Suhail Khawaja, CTO Captain (R) Liaqat Ali, Prof Attique Ahmed from NCA, LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Khan, R A Qazi from NESPAK and officers of PSCA, highways, urban unit, TEPA, LRRA and police attended the meeting.

farewell: A farewell ceremony was organised to honour Prof Muhammad Arshad Chohan on attaining the age of superannuation at KEMU. The ceremony was organised by the Vice-Chancellor and the faculty members.

Prof M Arshad Chohan graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College. He obtained Diploma in Obst & Gynecology from Royal College of Physicians, Ireland. He did FCPS Pakistan and MRCOG from Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecologist, London. He was elevated to FRCOG. He was awarded Honorary FCPS by Bangladesh College of Physician &Surgeons.

Prof Arshad is author of two text books of Obstetrics & Gynecology. He has remained chairman, department of obstetrics & gynecology, chairman disciplinary committee, legal committee, editor of souvenir, president swimming club, and chairman of last convocation of KEMU. He has also donated one gold medal for the post graduates and one silver medal for the undergraduate students.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, KEMU VC, said we had worked together for 25 years. He wished him success and prosperity for future. Prof Uzma Hussain, Prof Farrah Yousaf, Dr Fatima, Dr Ghazala and Porf Sajid Abaidullah also spoke on the occasion and admired Prof Arshad’s services. Prof Arshad said when he started his career at KEMU he used to sit at the last chair of the Academic Council and today he was sitting on the leading seat.