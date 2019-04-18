Strategy evolved to make Punjab prosperous: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appreciated the growth model and said that despite tough financial conditions and limited fiscal space, the government is committed to the Human Development agenda of Naya Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting at the Planning and Development Board to review the Annual Development Plan (ADP) formulation process for the province attended by the ministers of various departments besides all administrative secretaries, he said that unlike previous governments a dedicated effort through evidence-based planning would be made to reach the promised growth targets and make Punjab a prosperous province.

The chief minister was given a presentation on the Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 which has been formulated by the Planning and Development Board under the guidance of leading economist Dr Hafeez Pasha and PERI team.

The chief minister directed the relevant departments to come up with schemes and initiatives that benefit the poorest of the poor and fix the issues of regional disparity that had been prevalent in the province in the past. He also urged that innovative projects on health, education, agriculture and irrigation be brought up that puts the best use of public money for public benefit.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht directed all departments to look for opportunities and interventions that would result in public private partnerships. The government which is working towards economic stabilisation will have to look at various avenues to support the process.

He praised the growth strategy model by the planning and development and said that the data backed strategy would be an effective tool to inform the development and growth process of the province.

Planning and Development chairman and secretary assured the chief minister and other cabinet members of an annual development programme that is inclusive, innovative and evidence-backed to improve lot of the people of the province.