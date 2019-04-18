close
April 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

System wars

Newspost

 
April 18, 2019

These days social media has opened a new debate on whether our parliamentary system should be replaced with a presidential system. Some people are raising questions over the existing system and blaming it for the country’s volatility. On the other hand, some people are calling this demand a wave of nostalgia for an already failed system. The supporters of the presidential system say it is more stable for the future of the country. However, the supporters of the parliamentary system are reminding us of the past failures of the system.

Over the past seven decades, whatever the system we impose on the country, one thing has been missing from all of them: real implementation. No system can bring fruits for us till we apply it in its truest essence for the welfare of the people.

Anwar Ali Vistro

Khairpur Mirs

