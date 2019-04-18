Private education

Private schools in Pakistan pride themselves on outstanding service. They go beyond offering just mandatory subjects and thus have been responsible for producing many leaders in politics, business and other fields. But my own opinion is that private schools are too expensive. There is a saying that ‘old habit die hard’. This fits very smartly to private schools after the Supreme Court order of reducing school fees.

Various orders were issued but the implementation has been slow. Everyone seems to be translating the orders in their own way. Some schools have declared that their tuition fee is far less than Rs5000 and then they have adjusted all the extra amount under different heads. The net effect on the fee is nil as a result. We request the authorities to kindly look into the implementation side as well so that the welfare of the common person is ensured in true spirit.

Anum Rehman

Karachi