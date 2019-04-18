‘Cops should use their brains before firing in crowded places’

Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh has assured Ahsan’s family that all their demands relating to investigations in the child’s killing would be met.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, he said that as the family had demanded, an investigation body had been set up which was headed by a competent officer. The city police chief expressed his condolences to the child’s family. “We apologised to the family. We cannot have him [Ahsan] back but we have assured the family of justice,” he said. He said that the family registered the case according to their own wish.

Commenting on the weaknesses of the police force in the city, Dr Shaikh said the policemen should use their brains before using a pistol in crowded places. He was of the view that recruitment in the police department had not been made in accordance with the population of Karachi.

He added that special arrangements were being made to train the policemen and there was a need to further improve the training standards. DIG Abdullah Shaikh and SSP Pir Muhammad Shah would conduct an inquiry into the incident, the city police chief said.