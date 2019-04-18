Easypaisa joins hands with Zong 4G

KARACHI: Easypaisa has joined hands with Zong 4G, Pakistan’s No 1 data network, to provide direct integration between Easypaisa and Zong 4G, a statement said on Wednesday.

The collaboration between the two companies, recognised for their digital innovations, will enhance consumer experience with superior value, convenience and promises to be a catalyst for the vigorous growth of the mobile and branchless banking industries in Pakistan, it added.

“Open collaboration is a vital ingredient in building a borderless payments ecosystem, which will help create Fintech solutions that will drive positive changes,” said Aslam Hayat, acting CEO of Telenor Microfinance Bank.

“Being an industry leader, Easypaisa has achieved yet another milestone by working with Zong that will revolutionise and fuel the next wave of growth in the mobile money industry,” he added.