close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

Easypaisa joins hands with Zong 4G

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

KARACHI: Easypaisa has joined hands with Zong 4G, Pakistan’s No 1 data network, to provide direct integration between Easypaisa and Zong 4G, a statement said on Wednesday.

The collaboration between the two companies, recognised for their digital innovations, will enhance consumer experience with superior value, convenience and promises to be a catalyst for the vigorous growth of the mobile and branchless banking industries in Pakistan, it added.

“Open collaboration is a vital ingredient in building a borderless payments ecosystem, which will help create Fintech solutions that will drive positive changes,” said Aslam Hayat, acting CEO of Telenor Microfinance Bank.

“Being an industry leader, Easypaisa has achieved yet another milestone by working with Zong that will revolutionise and fuel the next wave of growth in the mobile money industry,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business