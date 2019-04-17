close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

MoU signed for cooperation against calamities

Islamabad

Islamabad: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) inked a memorandum of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen resilience against natural calamities to protect the valuable national assets and save precious lives.

NDMA chairman Lt-Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat visited the PMSA headquarters to sign the MoU. The NDMA chairman and PMSA Director General Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations in a simple ceremony.

The NDMA chairman also visited newly inducted patrol vessel PMSS Kashmir where he was briefed about the capabilities of the ship by her Commanding Officer. He appreciated the quality and capabilities of the ship.

