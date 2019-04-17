Senate body assures PTM of resolving grievances

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament Tuesday formally interacted with the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leadership here at the Parliament House and the movement leadership was asked to share their demands in black and white.

The Senate Special Committee, which was formed recently to examine purported grievances amongst some sections of the society, met under the chairmanship of Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif. The meeting lasted for three hours and the deliberations were held in an open and frank way.

The head of PTM Manzoor Pashteen apprised the committee of their demands and grievances. He said measures must be taken for resolve the issue of the missing persons, clearance of the landmines and for constitution of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to restore the confidence of the people of the area. He posed complete confidence in the Senate Special Committee and appreciated its suggestions for resolving the issues. He said that their demands are clear, which need immediate solution.

The members of the Special Committee agreeing with the demands of the PTM, called for their prompt solution. The members were of the view that differences provide the basis to the democratic process.

The committee started with a positive beginning, the members observed. They termed it a historic day and said the House of Federation would raise effective voice for addressing the grievances, however, there was a need to develop a roadmap for formulating concrete recommendations in this regard.

Welcoming the PTM leadership, Senator Saif said this committee would be instrumental in resolving such issues. The leadership of the PTM and the members of the committee discussed the ongoing issues at length. The members of the committee were of the opinion that this session had provided an opportunity to understand the issues and learn from each other.

The committee suggested that the PTM leadership might nominate a focal person for effective coordination and to present its demands in black and white so that these might be deliberated by the committee for compiling workable recommendations to seek the solution of the issues.

Barrister Saif welcomed the PTM leadership at the Parliament House and said that Pashtuns had their own traditions which provided the mechanism for resolution of the disputes through dialogue and Jirga system. He observed that this committee would serve as a bridge to address the grievances of the PTM, however, a thorough consultative process would be adopted to resolve the issues. “We all are citizens of this country, however, we may have reservations and complaints with the governments,” he said.

Senator Saif emphasised that the region had witnessed turmoil and was facing a security situation, which had affected different areas of the country. He said that every society faced with peculiar problems and solution was sought keeping in view the interest and aspiration of the people.

He said that social injustices can be addressed under the provisions of law and constitution. This special committee of the Senate was created with this purpose so that solution can be found to the problems of the aggrieved sections of the society for promoting national cohesion and integration.

Barrister Saif said that Senate being the House of Federation is representative of the federating units, wherein not only the problems and grievances of different segments are discussed and debated, but also tangible solutions are thrashed out through consultative process.

He said that the Senate plays a role of bridge among federation, provinces and the marginalised segments of the society. The meeting was attended by the leader of PTM Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar and its other representatives.

Barrister Saif said that Upper House of the Parliament was cognisant of the problems and grievances of the marginalised segments of the society. It is in this background that the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani while agreeing with the proposal in the House immediately constituted this special committee. The members of the committee appreciated the proactive role of the Senate chairman to this effect. They also appreciated the special invitees of the meeting, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Senator Mushahidllah Khan, for their valuable input during the meeting.

The committee reiterated that the process of dialogue would continue. The committee members include Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Sitara Ayaz, Sajjad Hussain Turi , Hidayatullah, Dilawar Khan, Fida Muhammad, Naseebullah Bazai, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Sameena Saeed, Khanzada Khan, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and Pir Sabir Shah.