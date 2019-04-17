Law and order situation not good: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has said the law and order situation in in the country was not good.

Speaking at a banquet arranged in his honour by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) executive committee on Tuesday, the chief justice said everyone sees the protests of the Hazara community in Quetta, but no one listens to them.

Justice Khosa said the news about the country’s economy are also not very encouraging. However, he said, everything is not bad as improvement is coming in provision of justice to people. He said the model courts have issued orders in 1,618 cases just in 12 days.

The chief justice said the Police Reforms Committee was formed in January, which have taken action on 21,000 complaints against policemen so far.

Justice Khosa mentioned that the country’s judiciary has disposed of about 200,000 cases during the last three months. He said that in January, over 40,000 cases were pending with the Supreme Court, and now the number of these pending cases has reduced to 38,000. He said only 581 criminal appeals are now pending with the apex court now, while there is no such appeal pending in the Karachi registry.

The chief justice said there are thousands of cases of government officials pending with the Supreme Court for which a special bench will be constituted.

The SCBA president Amanullah Kinrani said on the occasion that the bench and the bar are like a family. They said the bonds between the bench and bar would further be strengthened.