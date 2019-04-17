PM appoints Qaim’s daughter as special secretary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted approval for promotion of Naheed Shah Durrani into grade-22 and appointed her as special secretary into federal government. The premier has granted approval to promote Naheed Durrani, daughter of former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah, to grade-22 and appointed her as special secretary into Ministry of Petroleum.
