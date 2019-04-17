close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Mehtab Haider
April 17, 2019

PM appoints Qaim’s daughter as special secretary

National

Mehtab Haider
April 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted approval for promotion of Naheed Shah Durrani into grade-22 and appointed her as special secretary into federal government. The premier has granted approval to promote Naheed Durrani, daughter of former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah, to grade-22 and appointed her as special secretary into Ministry of Petroleum.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan