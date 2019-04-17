INTER-CITY SOCCER: 41 teams to vie for title

ISLAMABAD: As many as 41 divisional teams from all over the country are to compete in the Inter-City Football Tournament that has already got underway at different centres of the country.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, who was accompanied by Aamir Doghar (MNA) while addressing a press conference, highlighted the salient features of the event.

Besides Islamabad, the tournament will be played in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lyha, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Peshawar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta and Mustung. Final of the competition will be held on May 3.

“The winner of this inaugural event will be given cash incentive of Rs400,000 with runners-up receiving Rs200,000. We are working hard to nullify the damages caused to the game of football in recent times,” the PFF president said.

He said that federation was on the road to fulfill its promises. “We would do what we have promised. Slowly but surely we would put football activities back on track,” he said.