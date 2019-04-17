Leading teams victorious in National Volleyball

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army have won their matches in the NDURE National Volleyball Championship on on Tuesday.

Railways beat Gilgit Baltistan 25-19, 25-16, 25-10 in the first match. Railways dominated the proceedings of the match from the start and earned a straight win. Police humbled FATA 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 in the second match. In an exciting third match POF defeated Punjab 25-21, 25-22, 25-18. Punjab boys gave tough resistance to POF in the first two games but looked exhausted in the third. Wapda beat Azad Jummu & Kashmir 25-17, 25-11, 25-21. After losing first two games AJK lads were lose to win the third game but experienced Wapda players forced them to commit mistakes when they were trailing by just one point at 20-19. In the fifth match Navy defeated Higher Education Commission 25-23, 25-17, 25-22. ARMY beat Balochistan easily in the fifth match 25-9, 25-13, 25-14.