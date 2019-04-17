Half of statins patients don’t hit ‘healthy’ cholesterol levels

PARIS: Millions of patients around the world taking statins to lower the risk of heart disease fail to achieve the recommended levels of cholesterol reduction after two years of treatment, new research said Monday.

Statins -- a class of medicines designed to reduce cholesterol linked to heart disease and strokes -- are among the most commonly prescribed drugs in the United States and Britain. The cholesterol-lowering industry is worth billions of dollars, but guidelines over who should take statins are often unclear.

A team of researchers in Britain reviewed public health records of 165,000 patients taking the medicine and found that fewer than one in two reached the recommended "healthy" 40 percent cholesterol reduction within two years.

"Statins do work and are effective, but some trials have highlighted there have been variations in responses among some patients," said Ralph Kwame Akyea, research associate at the University of Nottingham’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

"But we’ve shown there are some people not reaching this (safe cholesterol level) and the reducing of their risk is lower," he told AFP. Akyea’s study, published in the journal Heart, found that people on average started taking statins aged 62. It found nearly 23,000 cases of cardiovascular disease within six years of statin treatment among patients. In total, 51 percent of patients had an insufficient drop in cholesterol even while taking the drugs.