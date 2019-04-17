Rameez, Sanam win Masters Cup Table Tennis titles

KARACHI: Mohammad Rameez and Sanam Yasin won men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, as All Pakistan PTTF Masters Cup Table Tennis tournament concluded here at the Majeed Khan Gymnasium at Islamia Club on Tuesday.

It was an all-WAPDA affair as the finalists of both men’s and women’s singles belonged to WAPDA. In the men’s singles final, Swat-born Rameez defeated Abdul Rahim 4-1 with the set scores of 11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4.

In the women’s singles final, Sanam got the better of Sadia Raheel 4-1 with the set scores being 11-8, 9-11, 11-1, 11-6, 13-11. Karachi Table Tennis Association’s (KTTA) president Suleman Mehdi graced the closing ceremony.

On Monday WAPDA had won the men’s team event title, while Chromatex had annexed the women’s team event crown. In the event, 32 leading men and 16 top women competed. The event was organised by Sindh Table Tennis Association.