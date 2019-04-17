SSP Channa to probe scuffle between traffic cops, citizens

The Karachi Traffic police on Tuesday appointed District East Traffic SSP Nisar Ahmed Channa as inquiry officer to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into a scuffle between traffic constables and citizens in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to a copy of an order obtained by The News, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Javed Ali Mahar took notice of the incident after a video went viral on social media where two on-duty traffic police constables, Sultan Ahmed and Tariq Hussain, of the Bahadurabad traffic section could be seen scuffling with citizens.

The appointed officer would determine the cause of the fight and fix the responsibility for initiating the scuffle and examine the conduct of police personnel vis-a-vis the required professional standard operating system by them.

The conduct of the citizens quarreling with the traffic cops would also be inquired to ensure legal action against them if found resisting traffic police constables to discharge their official duty.

The DIG ordered the officer to submit the inquiry report within two days positively.