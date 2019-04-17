KU receives Rs78.84m grant for additional PhD allowance

Karachi University on Tuesday received a cheque worth Rs 78.84 million from the Sindh government for the payment of additional PhD allowances to teachers.

“The KU administration will pay Rs1,20,000 to each teacher for August 2018 till March 2019 as soon as the grant is transferred to the varsity’s account,” a KU spokesperson said. According to a press statement issued, last month, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced additional PhD allowance of Rs15,000, adding that from the next month, the additional allowance would be regularly transferred to teacher’s account from this grant.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan had expressed his gratitude to the chief minister on the issuance of the grant and said that the provincial government had taken a keen interest in the matter.

He said that Shah knew the importance of research in a country’s development and without developing higher education and research culture in the country we could not even think of competing with the world. Shah had been striving hard to resolve problems faced by academia and also adopting serious practical measures to address them, he added.