Skiers take part in Neelum Valley sports event

ISLAMABAD: Skiers from across Pakistan took part in the winter sports competitions during the Snow Sports Festival held at the enchanting Arang Kel in Neelum Valley, says a press release.

Air Commodore Shahid Nadeem, Secretary Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) was the chief guest on the occasion. Brigade Commander Kel and President AJK Winter Sports Association were also present on the occasion.

Athletes of Under 10, 14 and 16 age group participated in ski competitions during the festival.

Apart from ski competitions, the budding athletes also participated in snowboarding and ice-skating events.

A training camp for local youth was also organised by Azad Jammu & Kashmir Winter Sports Associations with the help of WSFP.

The chief guest said that WSFP was searching for more ski slopes in the snow-covered peaks of Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to widen the spectrum of winter sports in the country.