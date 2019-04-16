WITHDRAWAL FROM PRO LEAGUE: FIH slaps Rs24m fine on Pak hockey federation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey is facing a fine to the tune of Rs24 million while the possibility of international ban is likely been averted, The News has learnt from well-placed sources in the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Though the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials are tight lipped on the latest communication with the international body, ‘The News’ has learnt that the FIH has imposed a fine of around Rs24 million on the PHF for failing to honour the Pro Hockey League commitments.

Pakistan was the signatory of the contract, accepting participation in the newly-launched Pro Hockey League that concluded recently.

Pakistan withdrew from its commitment to participate in the League days ahead of start of the event on the pretext of financial constraints. The decision came hard on the FIH Pro League schedule. The international body had to make numerous adjustments in the process to make sure that League goes ahead according to the plan.

The FIH Executive Board that met in Lausanne (Switzerland) almost a month back decided to refer the matter to its disciplinary commission.

The disciplinary committee took the matter seriously and decided to impose fine on Pakistan for failing to travel to Argentina, New Zealand and Australia for the first leg of the Pro League.

The committee is of the view that since all the arrangements for matches in these countries were finalised, tickets and sponsorship were sold well ahead of this international commitment, the onus is now on Pakistan to pay the damages or to make up for these expenditures.

“It was because of Pakistan withdrawal that these countries suffered financially. Now it is pertinent on Pakistan to pay damages to make up the loss incurred by these three countries hockey federations. Had Pakistan played the first leg of the Pro League engagements, there was every potential that all these three federations would have received extra benefits for hosting the Pro League matches,” the committee is said to have communicated to the PHF.

An inside source within the PHF has told ‘The News’ that the PHF has received communication from the FIH regarding imposition of fine.

The PHF is preparing to fight the case, saying that had the federation been in a position to bear the financial expenditures of touring Argentina and Down Under, it would have preferred sending the team to these countries instead of pulling out of the international commitments.

“We have pulled out of commitments to play the league mainly because of the financial implications. Since the PHF did not have financial resources to cater the requirements of the tour, how it would now pay the fine. The fine is almost the same which were supposed to be expenditures of the team’s travelling to these countries for playing the Pro League matches,” an insider told ‘The News’.

The insider also confirmed moving back to the FIH Committee, pleading to write off the fine so that the PHF could concentrate fully on preparing teams for international commitments.