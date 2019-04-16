close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Four injured as cylinder explodes

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

OKARA: Four people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a marriage ceremony at Chak 4/GD. Food was being cooked during a marriage function in a house when the cylinder suddenly exploded. As a result, four people were seriously injured. They were shifted to the DHQ Hospital by the Rescue 1122 staffers.

