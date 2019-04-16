Four injured as cylinder explodes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Four people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a marriage ceremony at Chak 4/GD. Food was being cooked during a marriage function in a house when the cylinder suddenly exploded. As a result, four people were seriously injured. They were shifted to the DHQ Hospital by the Rescue 1122 staffers.
