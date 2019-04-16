close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
April 16, 2019

NAB probing 2 housing schemes

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
April 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started investigation against the owners and management of the two private housing schemes Qurtaba Basti and Pasban Town Peshawar.

A NAB communiqué, issued on Monday said that the bureau had started investigation against the owners, management and other staff of the two housing societies after receiving complaints. The bureau claimed that it started the investigation into cheating the public at large by the owners and management of the housing societies. It said that the bureau has received complaints from the affected persons that they had deposited complete installments for the plots of land, but they were yet to receive them. The NAB called the affected persons to submit their claims, if any against the owners of the housing schemes, at the regional office.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar