Foreign currency recovered in Peshawar raid

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided illegal currency exchange dealers at Chowk Yadgar. A huge amount of foreign and local currency was recovered during the raid, FIA Additional Director Mian Saeed Ahmad said. The official added that the seized money included Rs18.412 million, 550,000 Saudi riyals, 1530 Qatari riyals, 672 US dollars and 3,550 Afghani.

Other incriminating material, connecting the accused with the business of illegal currency exchange, was also recovered. Two separate cases were registered against the three accused namely Kamran Iqbal, Humayun and Rahim Gul under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation was underway.