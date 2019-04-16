close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Man shot dead in New Karachi

Karachi

A man was shot dead in a firing incident in the New Karachi Industrial Area police station precincts on Monday. The police said that the incident took place near Abro Chowk in Khamiso Goth. The body with a gunshot injury was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was later handed over to his family for burial after medico-legal formalities. According to DSP Shakeel Awan, 33-year-old Mashooq Ali, son of Ghulam Muhammad, was shot once in his neck by two men riding a motorcycle, apparently over a personal enmity.

