KMBL goes live on digital platform

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL), the largest microfinance bank in Pakistan, announced that they have gone live with the world’s leading core banking system along with the financial crime mitigation (FCM) and analytics offered by Temenos, the software specialist for banking and finance, a statement said on Monday.

The system is implemented by the National Data Consultant (NdcTech), a specialised fintech solution provider and award winning partner of Temenos, it added. With Khushhalibank’s implementation of Temenos core banking system with Pakistan Model Bank (a ready to use package encompassing regulatory and industry best practices), FCM, Analytics and new digital front end, the bank will be able to achieve its strategic growth plans.

Temenos CBS has converged five banking systems into T24 Core through big bang approach with 186 branches and service centres, servicing 2.1 million customers, it said. Khushhalibank is the 11th bank to have completed the transformation with Temenos and NdcTech in Pakistan.