Wasa assures no shortage of water in Ramazan

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) claimed that there will be no shortage of water during the holy month of Ramazan.

Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer talking to this agency here on Sunday said WASA has improved its services and credibility, adding, water was being supplied regularly to the consumers without any major complaints.

MD urged the consumers to use water judiciously. He informed that a water conservation drive would be launched in the city to create awareness among people to check water wastage and educating them ways to save water.