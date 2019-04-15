close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 15, 2019

Wasa assures no shortage of water in Ramazan

Islamabad

A
APP
April 15, 2019

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) claimed that there will be no shortage of water during the holy month of Ramazan.

Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer talking to this agency here on Sunday said WASA has improved its services and credibility, adding, water was being supplied regularly to the consumers without any major complaints.

MD urged the consumers to use water judiciously. He informed that a water conservation drive would be launched in the city to create awareness among people to check water wastage and educating them ways to save water.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad