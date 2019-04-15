300 fancy, LED lights removed from cars, bikes

Rawalpindi : The City Traffic Policy following the directions of Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Mohammad Ishqaq Jahangir have launched operation against display of police revolving lights, fancy and LED lights in private vehicles by motorists and bike riders.

The operation has been initiated under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer, Mohammad Bin Ashraf. While carrying the operation in different parts of Rawalpindi, the traffic wardens have taken action against more than 300 private vehicles including motorists and bike riders.

According to CTO, the private vehicle owners have developed new habit of displaying revolving lights belonging to police and ambulances besides using fancy and LED lights during night hours. It is considered illegal act under security norms. The usage of such lights disturbs other moving vehicles and results in accidents.

However, on the directives of RPO, Mohammad Ishaq Jahangir, the CTO Rawalpindi has initiated well effective campaign against the private motorists and bike riders. During action, the lights of all kinds found displayed are taken into custody besides imposing fines against the owners and drivers.

The present operation would continue and the owners of private vehicles and motor bike riders are directed not to use revolving, fancy and LED lights to avoid action against them as it is unlawful, said CTO.