Vehicles impounded, arms seized in crackdown

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown on criminals recovered nine pistols, four magazine and bullets.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir had directed SP Dolphin Squad Lahore Bilal Zafar to accelerate the crackdown on criminals. SP Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU recovered narcotics, including charas and bottles of liquor from the accused persons. Promoting Community Policing both Dolphins and PRU helped 1,473 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin and PRU checked 400 vehicles, more than 150,000 motorbikes and more than 93,000 persons.

Nine vehicles, 978 motorbikes were impounded while 161 persons were detained in different police stations for having incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against the persons.

Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to 1,526 calls received on helpline 15. Four cars, 24 bikes, 12 mobile phones and more than Rs145,000 were recovered from the criminals during action. Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 24 persons for doing wheelie, 28 for kite-flying and seven for violating Fire Arms Acts.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,005 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,132 were injured, 694 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 438 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.