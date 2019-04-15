Fake drinks seized in factory

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday raided a factory producing fake carbonated drinks and seized a huge quantity of fake beverages and raw material.

The beverages were being made with artificial flavours and hazardous chemicals to meet the consumption of drinks in the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The raid on the factory located in a house near Thokar Niaz Baig was conducted on the information provided by the PFA Vigilance Cell of PFA. The team raided the factory and found that fake beverages were being produced. The officials seized a huge quantity of fake drinks and raw material.

Meanwhile, the authority also lodged an FIR against the owner of a fake beverage factory on charges of forgery and taking hostage a raiding team. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that PFA had foiled an attempt to supply thousands of litres of fake beverages in the market after unearthing an illegal factory.

He said the team also took supply record in possession as evidence from the spot and started an investigation into the matter to withdraw the fake drinks from the market.