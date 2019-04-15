Sanam, Sadia in Masters Cup Table Tennis final

KARACHI: WAPDA’s Sanam Yasin and Sadia Raheel blasted their way into the final of the women’s singles of the All Pakistan PTTF Masters Cup Table Tennis tournament here at the Majeed Khan Gymnasium, Islamia Club, on Sunday.

On the second day of the event, Sanam got the better of Sana Mazaffar (Army) 4-0 in the first semi-final with the game score of 12-10, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10. In the other semi-final, Sadia defeated her teammate Farwa Arif 4-2 with the game score of 9-11, 11-9, 13-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9.

Meanwhile, Rameez Khan, Shah Khan, and Abdul Rahim of WAPDA qualified for the men’s singles semi-finals. The fourth semi-finalist is Aahil Shah of Sindh. In the first quarter-final, Rameez defeated Mohammad Afzal (Army) 4-0 with 11-8, 11-8, 11-3, 11-8 game score. Shah whacked Basit Ali (KP) 4-2 with the score of 11-4, 12-14, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-3. Abdul Rahim got the better of Jahangir Khan of WAPDA 4-2 with the game score of 9-11, 2-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9. Aahil defeated Pakistan’s veteran international Asim Qureshi (WAPDA) 4-0. The latter retired because of illness.

On Monday (today), men’s and women’s teams semi-finals and finals will be conducted. In the event, leading 32 men and 16 women are featuring. The event was formally inaugurated by Air Commodore (retd) Rizwan Zafar.