Late bills

For the last six months, the inhabitants of Gulberg 3, Lahore are receiving electricity bills mostly after or on the due date. Unlike other utility bills which give a safe margin of a week or so, we have to be on the lookout for the bill. Most of us have resorted to checking the bills online and clearing bills using printouts.

By missing due dates, we not only pay unwarranted surcharges, there is also a warning for disconnection in all future bills till one bothers to go to their office and get the issue resolved. While we are already crushed by the exorbitant increase in electricity charges, this novel practice to generate revenues for Naya Pakistan needs to be checked by the higher authorities.

Sohail Khursheed

Lahore