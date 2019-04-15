Dilapidated road

The road leading from G T Road to Tarbela Dam has perpetually remained in a state of disrepair. This road not only leads to the largest dam, which is the major source of power generation in the country, it is also used by traffic heading for Haripur and Swabi. Moreover, all vehicular movement to the prestigious Ghulam Ishaq Khan University of Science and Technology (GIKI) also uses this road.

The main problem is that the numerous causeways that exist on this road to accommodate run of water remain pitted round the year. Since I have been a frequent traveller to Tarbela, I can safely vouch that this narrow road with heavy traffic plying on it is most hazardous to travel on. Such a road should have had at least four lanes to accommodate the pressure of long-body vehicles as well as movement of light vehicles. This traffic artery has remained ignored for years. A road used for transporting materials for maintenance of a huge dam should have been a wide and well-maintained thoroughfare instead of a picture of neglect.

Tariq Khan

Lahore