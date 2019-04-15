State of fear

This refers to the editorial, ‘Blood on the streets’ (April 13). The article is timely and should awaken the sleeping national conscience. Terrorists are free to kill at will, despite our claims to the contrary. Is this poisonous hatred against a certain belief system, or is it sectarian in nature or is it against a particular school of thought or is it all packaged into one envelope for terrorists to find easy targets to kill? Who is behind all this? Where are our security agencies? Most of all, one wonders about the overall efficacy of the National Action Plan since, despite the loss of so many human lives and resources, we continue to live in a state of fear.

The anger shown by one of the leaders of the Hazara community needs to be given special heed. Talking to the ministers of the provincial cabinet, he blamed the state for its failure to protect the members of his community. Our national policy under the present regime is also baffling. The PM seems to be much confused over the issue when it comes to dealing with terrorists.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore