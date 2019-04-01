Sohail Mahmood named new foreign secretary

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Sunday Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood had been appointed as the new foreign secretary, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media here, Qureshi said Mahmood will replace Tehmina Janjua, who will be retiring on April 16 after serving in the position for two years. “Sohail Mahmood has been appointed foreign secretary after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Praising Janjua’s work, Qureshi said she handled difficult situations in an excellent manner, adding: “Janjua is the first woman to become Pakistan’s foreign secretary”.

With a vast diplomatic experience under his belt, Mahmood is currently Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India. He previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey. He also served as the ambassador to Thailand and permanent representative to the Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation), Bangkok, for four years till 2013. Mahmood also served as political coordinator for Pakistan’s delegation to the UN Security Council before assuming office in Bangkok.