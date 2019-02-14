NAB’s Executive Committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal will chair the important meeting of the Executive Board today (Thursday) to authorise various complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filling of corruption references.

Since Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal assumes the office of the chairman, he introduced many reforms in the anti-graft watchdog and holding of the Executive Board meetings fortnightly and weekly was one of them.

The Executive Board of the NAB is a high forum of the NAB in which under the chairmanship of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal detailed examination of case was being taken and if solid evidence is available then it gets approval for further action.