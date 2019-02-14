SC orders disposal of cases of deputation in six months

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) ordered Sindh government Wednesday to dispose of all cases on the issue of deputation of employees in Sindh within six months period. Three-member bench led by Justice Gulzar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Faisal Arab held the hearing. During hearing Justice Gulzar remarked that Sindh government completely failed and where was that person who did all this. He said that these laws did not have any importance for them and the employees who were posted on deputation should be sent back to their departments. Justice Gulzar remarked that the Sindh government had no other option except to admit or refuse this decision.