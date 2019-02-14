close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
A
February 14, 2019

Widespread rain likely today

Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday indicated chances of widespread rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Thursday).

Widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan and isolated places in Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions.

Hailstorm is also expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala divisions on Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till tomorrow (Friday).

