Prevalence of diabetes among women, children highlighted

Rawalpindi : The Association of Business Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) organised an awareness raising session on diabetes in Dhok Kashmirian here on Wednesday.

The seminar was arranged to bring to light the prevalence of diabetes among women and children, particularly those hailing from lower to middle income families where the incidence is found to be higher given the lack of information, education and poor diet and lifestyles.

The seminar aimed to highlight the causes, symptoms, treatment and management of diabetes particularly among children, in order to aid the process of early detection and subsequent timely management of the medical condition.

A detailed presentation was given by Sana Ajmal the Founder and Executive Director of ‘Meethi Zindagi’, which is an association of people dealing with diabetes. The organisation was founded in March 2012 by Sana Ajmal who is a Diabetes Educator, Assistant Professor and an e-health researcher. During the event, Sana Ajmal gave a detailed presentation on the three types of diabetes that are most common in children and adults namely,Type-1, Type-2 and Type Gestational Diabetes. She emphasized that children become susceptible to diabetes from early on as their initial diet of solid foods rich in sugar, ghee and wheat makes them habitual to consuming high sugar and high carbohydrate foods. Similarly, women who have just given birth are encouraged to eat “high energy” foods which also entails a focus on carbohydrates and sugar. These foods when not taken in moderation can prove detrimental to the overall of the mother and child and increase their incidence of diabetes.

In order to address these issues she highlighted everyday changes that can be made to the overall diet and exercise regimens which can have long lasting benefits and result in overall improved health. These included consuming a regular balanced diet rich in fruit, vegetables, dairy with relatively less oil, fat and wheat. Regular exercise such as walking for at least 30 minutes 5 days a week. Moreover, for children diagnosed with diabetes it was emphasised that their sugar levels be monitored regularly and the prescribed dose of insulin be administered regularly.

“Every 6 seconds an eye is wasted, every 8 seconds a limb is amputated” she warned. Diabetes is a medical condition which thus far has no cure but with cautious consumption of foods, a regular routine of exercise and medical treatment it is manageable.

Dr. Tahmina Azhar, a medical and public health specialist shared some basic tips on sanitation to prevent typhoid fever.

Tahmeena Malik President of ABP&AW while addressing the women emphasized the need of holding such awareness raising activities and encouraged to women to come out of their homes to educate themselves and their children. Small packets of fresh fruit, milk and biscuits were distributed amongst the children.