Zoha upsets Mahvish in National Ladies Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Zoha Asim upset 4th seed Mahvish Chishtie in the second round of National Ladies Tennis Championship at PTF Tennis Complex Wednesday.

The tournament being organized by Subh-e-Nau saw Zoha Asim showing her resistance against experienced Mahvish in match which lasted for more than three hours. Zoha won first set by 7-5 but lost second won at 4-6. Mahvish was 4-1 up in third set when Zoha bounced back to claim the decisive set by margin of 7-5.

Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob, Nida Akram, Esha Jawad, Shimza Naz, Meheq Khokhar and Mariam Mirza remained victorious and moved to quarterfinals.

In girls under-18 second round matches, Amna Ali, Zoha Asim, Shimza Naz and Nida Akram won their matches and reached semifinals of the category. Amna Ali, Zainab Ali, Hania Minhas and Farah Shah won their matches of girls U-14. in girls u-10, Mahnoor, Esha and Hania managed to reach next round

Results: Ladies singles (second round): Sara Mansoor bt Mahnoor 6-0, 6-0; Nida Akram bt Syed Shiza 6-0, 6-0; Esha Jawad bt Sheeza 6-0, 6-1; Shimza Naz bt Khunsha Babar 6-2, 6-3; Meheq Khokhar bt Oreen Jasia 6-0, 6-0; Zoha Asim bt Mahvish Chishtie 7-5, 4-6, 7-5; Mariam Mirza bt Bakhtawar Haider 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Mahboob bt Shahida Farooq 6-0, 6-0

Girls U-14 (second round): Amna Ali bt Sarah Khan 4-0, 4-0; Zainab Ali bt Zara Khan 4-2, 4-1; Hania Mihas bt Sheeza Sajid 4-2, 5-4(4); Farah Shah bt Fatima Ali Raja 2-4, 4-0, 5-3

Girls under-18 (first round): Nida Akram bt Mahrukh Farooqui 6-3, 6-1.